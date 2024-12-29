Inside The Reds

Look: Alexis Díaz Reacts to Fernando Cruz Trade and Evaluates Reds' Offseason Strategy

Diaz had 28 saves with a 3.99 ERA in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) prepares to pitch in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Fernando Cruz made his Major League debut just a couple of months after Reds' closer Alexis Diaz made his. The two players got pretty close over the last couple of seasons.

Diaz was surprised when he heard the news about Cruz being traded to the Yankees for Jose Trevino.

"I was surprised," Díaz told Primera Hora during the reopening of the Daguao baseball park in Naguabo. "I wasn’t expecting that trade. I wish him the best with the Yankees and hope he keeps doing his thing, like he always has. I had the chance to see him this week, and we talked. He’s calm and happy because he’ll now be with one of the greatest franchises in Major League history,"

Despite his surprise, Díaz commended the Reds' front office for their acquisitions, noting the positive impact they could have on the team while acknowledging that a few additional moves might still be needed.

"The pieces they’ve brought in are good and will help us a lot, though I think we’re still missing a few pieces," he said.

The All-Star closer has had a great offseason and is ready for spring training.

"I'm preparing well. I feel good physically and believe I’m ready to head to Spring Training next month."

You can read Joseph Reboyras's full article here.

