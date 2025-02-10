Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Pitchers and Catchers Report to Spring Training

The Reds are looking to contend for a playoff berth this season.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) looks back to the dugout in the fourth inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) looks back to the dugout in the fourth inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Reds pitchers and catchers reported to Goodyear, Arizona on Monday morning. Their first official workout is on Wednesday.

The Reds social media team put out a video with the caption "So back" showing a number of Reds players arriving to camp.

The Reds, under new manager Terry Francona, are aiming for a significant turnaround after a disappointing 77-win season that saw them finish fourth in the National League Central.

Watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News