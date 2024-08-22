Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Respond to Joey Votto's Heartfelt Message Following Retirement

Votto announced his retirement on Wednesday night.

James Rapien

Aug 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates his home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates his home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto announced his retirement on Wednesday night.

The six-time All-Star and former National League MVP shared a heartfelt message with Reds fans:

"Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you," Votto wrote on Instagram.

The Reds quickly issued a simple, yet effective response.

"We love you too, Joey," they tweeted.

Votto spent 17 seasons in Cincinnati. He appeared in 2,056 career games for the Reds, finishing with 2,135 hits, 1,365 walks, 356 home runs and 1,144 RBI. He posted a .294 batting average and a .920 OPS. He posted a .202/.314/.433 slash line in 65 games last season.

Published
