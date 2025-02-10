Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain Reports for Spring Training Early

McLain missed all of the 2024 season with injury.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) fields groundballs with Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) fields groundballs with Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Reds star Matt McLain reported for spring training on Monday. Position players don't need to report until Saturday, but McLain showed up on Monday with the rest of the pitchers and catchers.

McLain missed the entire 2024 season after sustaining a shoulder injury in spring training.

The 25-year-old played in 89 games for the Reds in 2023, slashing .290/.357/.507 with 43 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases.

The Reds expect McLain to be a huge part of their lineup in 2025. Check out the photo of him arriving for spring training below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

