Look: Cincinnati Reds Veteran Jeimer Candelario Leaves Dominican Winter League Game with Injury

Candelario played in 112 games for the Reds in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) prepares between pitches in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) prepares between pitches in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
Reds veteran Jeimer Candelario left the game after legging out an infield single in the Dominican Winter League on Monday night.

After lunging towards first base, Candelario came up limping and eventually left the game.

He had gotten off to a strong start in winter ball, going 4-for-14 in his first four games.

You can watch the clip of Candelario's injury below:

