Look: Joey Votto's Permanent Tribute to the City of Cincinnati

This is awesome.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) laughs near the cage during batting practice before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) laughs near the cage during batting practice before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, on Friday, April 21, 2017. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK
Joey Votto has always worn his love for Cincinnati on his sleeve—now, he’s made it permanent with a new tattoo.

Votto posted a picture of his new ink on Instagram.

"An ode to the city I love: The Queen City," Votto wrote. "This tattoo features the distinct Cincinnati skyline and a map of the city. The hearts represent places that hold deep meaning to me: GABP, Freestore Foodbank, Cincinnati Childrens, and The Reds Youth Academy. Now, no matter where life takes me, the city I love will always be with me."

Over 17 seasons with the Reds, Votto compiled an impressive .294 batting average, 356 home runs, 1,144 RBIs, and a .409 on-base percentage across 2,056 games.

Check out Votto's new tattoo below:

