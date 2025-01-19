Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Caravan Kicks Off in Dayton and Lima

Day one of the Reds caravan looked like fun!

Greg Kuffner

Aug 2, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild (17) bats against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Reds Caravan kicked off on Saturday morning at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton and continued at the Apollo Career Center in Lima.

The event featured appearances by several notable members of the Reds organization, including Tommy Thrall, Nick Krall, Stuart Fairchild, Sammy Stafura, Nestor Lorant, Chase Petty, Chris Valaika, and even the beloved mascot, Mr. Red.

The Reds Caravan will continue on Sunday in Indianapolis and Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Brad Meador, Derek Johnson, Alexis Diaz, Jacob Hurtubise, Sammy Stafura, Nestor Lorant, Chase Petty, Corky Miller, John Sadak, and Mr. Red are those expected to appear on day two.

See photos of day one below:

Greg Kuffner
