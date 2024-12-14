Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Manager and Arizona Alum Terry Francona Spotted at Wildcats Basketball Game

Francona was hired by the Reds in October.

Greg Kuffner

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona was seen taking in the Arizona versus UCLA basketball game at The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday afternoon.

Francona was supporting his alma mater, the University of Arizona. He played two seasons of baseball at Arizona and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player when the Wildcats won the College World Series in 1980.

