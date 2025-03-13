Look: Reds Release Lineup Against Athletics
The Reds face the Athletics in an afternoon slate in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday afternoon.
Nick Lodolo will be making his third start of the spring. In his last start, the left-hander allowed back-to-back home runs to start the game. He tossed three innings, allowing three runs on three hits, and striking out one.
See the full lineup below:
- RF | Jake Fraley
- 2B | Santiago Espinal
- 1B | Jeimer Candelario
- DH | Austin Hays
- 3B | Gavin Lux
- LF | Blake Dunn
- CF | Stuart Fairchild
- C | Austin Wynns
- SS | Edwin Arroyo
Taylor Rogers, Ian Gibaut, Zach Maxwell, and Lenny Torres Jr. are all scheduled to pitch.
The game will not be televised but can be heard on radio on Fox Sports 1360.
News and Notes
- Cincinnati is 13-13-1 vs the Athletics in the Cactus League.
- The Reds are 6-1-1 at Goodyear Ballpark this spring.
- Nick Lodolo, who will make his third start of the spring today against the Athletics, has won each of his first seven career Spring Training decisions, the longest streak by a Reds pitcher since 2006. It is also the second-longest active run among all Major Leaguers currently on a spring roster, behind only Jacob deGrom.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast