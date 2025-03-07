Look: Reds Release Lineup Against San Francisco Giants

Inside The Reds

The Reds had an off day on Thursday.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds are back in action on Friday, hosting the San Francisco Giants in a spring training matchup at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Nick Martinez will take the mound for Cincinnati.

Martinez has yet to allow a run in four innings of work this spring.

See the full lineup below:

  1. CF | TJ Friedl
  2. 2B | Matt McLain
  3. SS | Elly De La Cruz
  4. LF | Austin Hays
  5. 3B | Gavin Lux
  6. DH | Tyler Stephenson
  7. RF | Jake Fraley
  8. 1B | Christian Encarnacion-Strand
  9. C | Jose Trevino

Carson Spiers, Taylor Rogers, Sam Moll, and Joe La Sorsa are all scheduled to pitch for the Reds on Friday.

The game will not be televised, but will be on 700 WLW.

News and Notes

  • The Reds announced that Hunter Greene will be their Opening Day starter.
  • Elly De La Cruz leads all Major League batters in total bases (21), is tied
    for second in both home runs (3) and extra-base hits (6), and is tied for third in times on base (13) this spring.
  • Will Benson's 465-foot home run on Tuesday was the longest of his pro career.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

