MLB Analyst Says Cincinnati Reds Closer Alexis Díaz Could be Ideal Trade Candidate
CINCINNATI — The Reds are hoping to bolster their outfield this offseason. Could they trade Alexis Díaz in hopes of adding a power bat to the lineup?
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named one player on every MLB team that could get traded. He believes Díaz is a realistic trade candidate.
"An All-Star in 2023, Díaz had another solid season in 2024, successfully converting 28 of his 32 save opportunities," Feinsand wrote. "His strikeout percentage dropped from 30.1% to 22.7% while his walk rate remained high (12.8%), but he’s still only 28 years old and would draw interest from bullpen-needy clubs. Cincinnati would likely need Major League talent in return rather than prospects, but Díaz remains one of its best trade chips."
It would be interesting to see what kind of return the Reds could get for the right-hander. If Díaz could help bring a power hitter to the middle of the Reds' lineup, then it's certainly worth considering.
