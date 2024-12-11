MLB Insider Says Reds Continue to Show Interest in Veteran Outfielder
The Reds continue to look for ways to improve their lineup, both offensively and defensively.
As we reported yesterday, they continue to show interest in outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the White Sox, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
“You want the best combination of defense and offense you can get,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said.
Robert Jr. would improve them both offensively and defensively.
Robert Jr. struggled in 2024, slashing just .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs. He's been much better than that over his career, slashing .267/.316/.474 with 88 career home runs, including 38 in 2023.
