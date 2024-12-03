Inside The Reds

MLB Rumors: Are Cincinnati Reds Interested in Reuniting With Jesse Winker

This would be interesting...

James Rapien

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jesse Winker (3) reacts after single during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jesse Winker (3) reacts after single during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Will the Cincinnati Reds reunite with a familiar face?

The Reds and Jesse Winker have "mutual interest" in a reunion according to Mark C. Healey.

Who knows if the rumor is true, but it is interesting.

Winker posted a .253/.360/.405 slash line in 145 games with the Nationals and Mets last season. He hit 14 home runs and had 58 RBI.

The 31-year-old spent five seasons with the Reds (2017-2021). He was an All-Star in 2021. Cincinnati traded Winker to Seattle on March 14, 2022.

