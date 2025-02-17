MVP on the Mind: Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Says He Can Win MVP This Season
In just his second season in the big leagues, Elly De La Cruz was eighth in the National League Most Valuable Player voting. He received 89 total points, including four fourth place votes.
On Monday while talking to the media, De La Cruz was asked if he can win the MVP this season.
"Yeah, if I stay healthy," De La Cruz responded.
De La Cruz led the team in runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, OPS, slugging, and stolen bases in 2024.
New Red Gavin Lux is as excited as anyone to get to play with the young superstar.
"He's electric, man," Lux said. "That's about as dynamic as an athlete as you can get in baseball. I think when we played them in Dodger Stadium earlier last year, he stole like four or five bases. You can't walk him because he steals second, and then once he gets on second, he steals third. We were like we have got to keep this guy off the bases because he is a problem right now...I am excited to see him play every day because that's about a high of a ceiling as a baseball player as you can get."
The 23-year-old believes in himself, and Reds fans have every reason to believe in him, too.
