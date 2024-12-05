Inside The Reds

"My Palms Are Sweating" - Terry Francona Embraces Excitement in First Reds Staff Meeting

The new Reds staff got together on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

New manager Terry Francona answers questions from the media during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
New manager Terry Francona answers questions from the media during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds coaching staff was in Cincinnati on Wednesday to meet for the first time. Manager Terry Francona was excited to meet with his staff.

"I texted Brad (Mills) this morning at about 6:15 and said my palms are sweating and I have a heartbeat going," Francona said on the Reds Hot Stove. "I was up at five. Yeah, this was our first time together and I was kind of nervous, a good nervous. I hadn't been like that in a while."

Francona mentioned these types of meetings help the staff get on the same page in their quest to learn more about the players on the roster.

"We want to get to know our players inside and out," Francona said. "The reason is, not to pick them apart, but we want to try to maximize what they do well and then minimize what they don't do so well. When they come through our doors in Goodyear, and we recognize them and know where they are from, it starts to build that relationship. It's important. A lot goes on, you guys know, in 162 games, even on good teams, there are a lot of challenging days, and there are a lot of difficult conversations. But if you know them and they trust you, it helps move those conversations along."

"After watching our guys on video, listening to DJ talk about the pitchers, I actually came away from today feeling better than I did. And I was already excited."

The Reds are hopeful Francona can lead them back to the playoffs in 2025.

You can listen to the full interview here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News