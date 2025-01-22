Nick Krall Shares Hint About Reds' Free Agency Plans at Season Ticket Holder Event
At a season ticket holder event yesterday, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall provided fans with an update on the team's offseason plans.
Krall acknowledged challenges in trade discussions for an outfield bat, explaining that other teams are primarily seeking Major League players in return rather than prospects, which has complicated potential deals.
Judging by Krall's comments on Tuesday, it also seems unlikely that the Reds will make a significant splash in free agency for an outfield bat. Although the team announced a new TV deal that provides "a little bit of extra money," Krall reiterated during the Reds Caravan this week that he remains confident in the current roster.
“I think we’ve got really good players on this team, really good players that we’re bringing to spring training," Krall said. "I’m really excited about where we are with some of the young players taking steps forward. I do think we can add but if we don’t add, I feel good about the group we have. We’re always going to look to figure out how to get better.”
Beyond the outfield, Krall highlighted a key focus area: improving at first base, third base, and designated hitter. He noted that the Reds ranked last in the National League in WAR at those positions last season and emphasized the need for both offensive and defensive upgrades.
Krall also discussed the team's work with new manager Terry Francona, emphasizing their efforts to enhance fundamentals and ensure players remain engaged during spring training. He stressed the importance of creating an environment where players are fully focused and prepared, rather than simply going through the motions.
With the start of spring training on the horizon, the Reds are focused on building momentum and shaping their roster for a competitive 2025 season.
