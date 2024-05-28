Pitching Leading the Way for Cincinnati Reds on Four Game Winning Streak
The Cincinnati Reds clearly made an emphasis to get more pitching depth in the offseason. With the additions of Brent Suter, Nick Martinez, Frankie Montas, Emilio Pagan, and Justin Wilson, they did just that.
With injuries to Brandon Williamson, Nick Lodolo, and Tejay Antone, the pitching staff hasn't missed a beat.
On their current four-game win streak, the offense has come alive, but the pitching continues to carry this team.
In the four games, the Reds pitching staff leads Major League Baseball in WAR at 1.3. They are fifth in FIP (Fielder Independent Pitching), second in amount of walks allowed per nine innings (1.33), sixth in earned run average, and sixth in strikeouts over that time period.
Here are the Reds' top pitching performers over this stretch:
Fernando Cruz has pitched three games (2 2/3 innings) without allowing a single hit or an earned run. He has struck out seven and only walked one batter.
Hunter Greene threw six innings of five-hit, one-run baseball against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. He struck out five and walked one.
Alexis Diaz has seemed to turn the corner after a couple of rough outings. He's thrown 1 2/3 innings in two games while not walking a single batter or allowing a single hit. He has struck out two over that span.
Nick Martinez pitched a gem out of the bullpen on Sunday after Brent Suter opened the game as an "opener." He threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings and only allowed one hit, while striking out three. He didn't walk a batter.
Lucas Sims has pitched two innings in two games and has not allowed a run. He has given up one hit, one walk, while striking out three. He has a 1.46 ERA over his last 15 games.
Sam Moll has been used three times in the last four games and hasn't allowed a run. He has faced eight batters and hasn't allowed a hit or issued a walk. He has struck out three over that span.
Nick Lodolo threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run baseball on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals. This was Lodolo's first start back from the IL. He struck out three, didn't walk a batter, and gave up five hits.
Buck Farmer also added a scoreless inning during the current four-game win streak.
Carson Spiers came on in relief of Nick Martinez on Sunday and gave the bullpen some much needed rest. He threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run, three hits, and striking out three. He didn't walk a batter.
The depth on this Reds pitching staff is really impressive. They also have plenty of arms in Triple-A Louisville that are pitching well and ready to come up when called upon.
If the Reds offense gets healthy and some guys get hot at the plate, this Reds team could be a dangerous team and ready to make a run.
