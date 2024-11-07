Position Switch? Nick Krall Chimes in on Matt McLain's Future in Reds Infield
Matt McLain has been playing some center field in the Arizona Fall League simply to get his bat in the lineup and get him some in-game at bats.
Regardless of the reason, this gives them some versatility defensively heading into the 2025 season.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall talked with Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer about McLain playing in center field.
“It’s wait and see,” Krall said. “Let’s just have him play, get some at-bats. He played there in college, so we knew he could do it. India’s played some left. He’s played third in his career. He’s played second; and first base last year in spring training."
With McLain and India showcasing their ability to cover multiple infield and outfield positions, the Reds have more flexibility to adjust lineups and address defensive gaps as needed.
“I think we have options. It’s just trying to figure out how to maximize those guys out there.”
McLain told Kyle Odegard ofSportsCasting.com that he prefers to stay in the infield.
“I really like the infield, and I know the impact I make there,”McLain told Odegard. “I like shortstop and second, but it doesn’t matter what I like. Whatever I am in the lineup, I’m good. I can make (an impact) in center field because I am a baseball player at the end of the day. We’ll see what happens. I’ll play wherever. I can play literally anywhere except catcher.”
The Reds also thought they had plenty of infield depth going into the 2024 season, but that all changed after injuries to Edwin Arroyo, McLain and Noelvi Marte's suspension.
“Walking into this season we thought we had infield surplus, but we didn’t have enough,” Krall said.
Whatever the season brings, the Reds’ defensive flexibility gives manager Terry Francona a plethora of options.
