Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Milwaukee Brewers 3-1
The Cincinnati Reds fell 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds fall to 34-36 on the season, while to Brewers improve to 41-29.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Hard Hit Balls, But Only One Run
The Reds had 14 hard-hit balls in the game, but a lot of those ended up right at the Brewers' fielders. Their lone run came in the ninth inning when Elly De La Cruz walked, stole second, and scored on a Jeimer Candelario double. They had only five hits on the day and grounded into two double plays.
Walks Will Haunt
In the fifth inning with the bottom of the lineup coming to the plate, Andrew Abbott walked the Brewers' eighth and ninth batters before Joey Ortiz lined a missile over the left-field fence to give the Milwaukee a 3-0 lead. Abbott tossed five innings and allowed three runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out three. His ERA now sits at 3.42 on the season.
Reds Bullpen Continues to Dominate
Replacing Abbott in the sixth, Buck Farmer came on to pitch two scoreless innings. He didn't allow a hit, didn't walk a batter, and struck out three. Brent Suter came on in the eighth to pitch a 1-2-3 scoreless frame.
Up Next
The Reds and Brewers will face off in the rubber match of the series on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET.
