Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Milwaukee Brewers 3-1

The Brewers took a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning and never looked back.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 15, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third base Joey Ortiz (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third base Joey Ortiz (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports / Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds fell 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds fall to 34-36 on the season, while to Brewers improve to 41-29.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Hard Hit Balls, But Only One Run

The Reds had 14 hard-hit balls in the game, but a lot of those ended up right at the Brewers' fielders. Their lone run came in the ninth inning when Elly De La Cruz walked, stole second, and scored on a Jeimer Candelario double. They had only five hits on the day and grounded into two double plays.

Walks Will Haunt

In the fifth inning with the bottom of the lineup coming to the plate, Andrew Abbott walked the Brewers' eighth and ninth batters before Joey Ortiz lined a missile over the left-field fence to give the Milwaukee a 3-0 lead. Abbott tossed five innings and allowed three runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out three. His ERA now sits at 3.42 on the season.

Reds Bullpen Continues to Dominate

Replacing Abbott in the sixth, Buck Farmer came on to pitch two scoreless innings. He didn't allow a hit, didn't walk a batter, and struck out three. Brent Suter came on in the eighth to pitch a 1-2-3 scoreless frame.

Up Next

The Reds and Brewers will face off in the rubber match of the series on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

