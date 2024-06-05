Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Rockies in Ninth to Secure Sweep

The Reds scored six runs in the ninth to beat the Rockies 12-7.

Greg Kuffner

May 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Reds beat the Rockies 12-7 on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 29-33 on the season. They've won nine of their last 12 games.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Clutch Hitting

Down to their last out in the ninth and trailing 7-6 with a man on second base, Spencer Steer stepped up to the plate and launched his seventh home run of the year to deep left field to give the Reds an 8-7 lead. Steer is 11 for his last 23 at the plate. Jake Fraley and Tyler Stephenson followed with singles and Blake Dunn walked to load the bases. Jonathan India stepped up to the plate and blew the game wide open with a grand slam to left field. It was India's fourth home run of the season. All six runs in the ninth came with two outs and 22 of the Reds' 29 runs in the series came with two outs.

Jeimer Candelario and TJ Friedl both hit two-run home runs in the game as well. The Reds scored 12 runs on 12 hits and had 42 hits in the series sweep.

Graham Ashcraft's Struggles Continue

Ashcraft entered the game with an ERA of 6.38 and a .296 batting average against over his past five games. He didn't help those numbers today giving up six hits and four runs through 3 2/3 innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out two.

Bullpen Battled

The Reds bullpen was forced to throw 5 1/3 innings after Ashcraft's short outing. Nick Martinez gave up a solo home run and Justin Wilson surrendered two runs, but Sam Moll, Lucas Sims, Fernando Cruz, and Brent Suter all had scoreless appearances.

With six guys throwing in the bullpen today, the Reds could really use some depth from Hunter Greene against the Cubs on Thursday.

Up Next

The Reds return home after a 5-1 road trip for a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. The first matchup is Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.

