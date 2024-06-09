Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Win Streak Ends at Seven, Fall to Chicago Cubs 4-2
The Cincinnati Reds never lead and they fell to the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
The loss ends the Reds' seven-game winning streak and moves their record to 32-34 on the season. The Reds took three of the four games in the series and won their third straight series.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Franke Montas Struggled
Montas was coming off his best game of the season throwing seven innings of one-hit, no-run baseball at Coors Field against the Rockies. The opposite happened on Sunday when Montas allowed four runs on five hits through 1 1/3 innings. He walked three batters and struck out two. Montas's ERA moves to 4.55 on the season.
Bullpen 7 2/3 Scoreless Innings
Carson Spiers was called up on Sunday morning when Emilio Pagan was placed on the Injured List. After Montas was pulled in the second inning, Spiers came on in relief to throw 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up four hits, walked a batter, and struck out a career-high seven batters. Brent Suter and Buck Farmer each added a scoreless inning in relief.
Luke Maile Home Run
Maile has really struggled at the plate this year, hitting only .189 at the plate. However, in the bottom of the third inning, he smoked a ball over the left-field fence for his second home run of the season.
Bats Were Quiet
Outside of Maile's third-inning home run and an RBI single from Santiago Espinal, the Reds bats were quiet. Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga threw 6 2/3 innings of two-run, five-hit baseball. He walked a batter and struck out seven. The Reds only managed five hits and two walks on the day.
Up Next
The Reds have an off day on Monday before starting a two-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.
