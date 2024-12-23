Inside The Reds

Rangers Overpay for Former All-Star That Reds Might've Targeted in Free Agency

Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rangers signed free agent outfielder Joc Pederson to a two-year, $37 million deal.

Pederson is someone who may have been a fit for the Reds, but that price tag seems a bit too high for a platoon-hitting designated hitter.

Pederson had an OPS of .908 with 23 home runs in 2024, essentially all against right-handed pitching.

The Reds will continue to explore the free-agent market and trade opportunities to address their need for an outfielder.

