Reds Among Teams Interested in 16-Year-Old Cuban Pitcher
The Reds are reportedly among several Major League teams showing interest in Cuban right-handed pitcher Cristian Rego, according to Francys Romero.
Romero is set to showcase on January 17 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The right-hander is one of the eligible players for the upcoming signing period.
In addition to the Reds, several other teams have expressed interest, including the White Sox, Phillies, Braves, Twins, Athletics, Astros, and Padres.
