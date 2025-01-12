Inside The Reds

Reds Among Teams Interested in 16-Year-Old Cuban Pitcher

This is interesting.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto's (19) shoes, bat and hat rest on the field during fielding drills, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Friday. A handful of position players have arrived and participated in light workouts. Cincinnati Reds Spring Training 2 14 2020
The Reds are reportedly among several Major League teams showing interest in Cuban right-handed pitcher Cristian Rego, according to Francys Romero.

Romero is set to showcase on January 17 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The right-hander is one of the eligible players for the upcoming signing period.

In addition to the Reds, several other teams have expressed interest, including the White Sox, Phillies, Braves, Twins, Athletics, Astros, and Padres.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

