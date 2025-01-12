Reds Among Teams Interested in 16-Year-Old Cuban Pitcher

Cuban RHP Cristian Rego (16) is set to showcase on January 17 in Santo Domingo, DR (9:30 AM, Villa Mella).



Rego is one of the eligible talents for the upcoming period who has generated strong interest from over 10 MLB organizations including CWS, PHI, ATH, CIN, HOU, MIN, SD...