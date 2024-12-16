Reds Challenge Noelvi Marte to Step Up for Third Base Role
2024 was a year to forget for Noelvi Marte. After being suspended for the first 80 games due to violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy and then slashing just .210/.248/.301 in 66 games when he returned, Marte will look to bounce back in a big way in 2025.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall, General Manager Brad Meador, and Bench Coach Freddie Benavides all sat down with Marte during the final week of the regular season to talk about what he needed to do moving forward.
“We had a direct conversation with him about where his year went sideways, what he needed to do and where he needed to grow to become a big league third baseman on a regular basis,” Krall told Charlie Goldsmith. “It’s something he understood. He understood where he was. He’ll have to make those adjustments and come into spring training to win a job.”
Krall noted that Marte's suspension disrupted the start of his 2024 season, and he struggled to regain momentum throughout the year.
“The suspension was obviously the start of it,” Krall said. “The season then got away from him. It’s hard.”
Marte was once a top-25 prospect in all of baseball. The talent is there. It's up to the Reds to get that out of him.
Charlie Goldsmith wrote a recap of day two of the Winter Meetings. You can read the full article here.
