Reds Free Agent Target Teoscar Hernandez Searching for Three-Year Deal

Hernandez hit 33 home runs for the Dodgers in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates after hitting a two-RBI double during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Reds are one of multiple teams that have checked in on free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez is searching for a three-year deal according to MLB Insider Hector Gomez.

The Red Sox, Phillies, Yankees, Blue Jays, and Dodgers have also all shown interest in the slugging outfielder.

Hernandez, 32, slashed .272/.339/.501 to go along with 33 home runs and 67 extra-base hits with the Dodgers in 2024.

He would be an immediate impact bat in the Reds' lineup. The Reds may be more open to a three-year deal with Hernandez, even though he's 32-years-old, especially with a guy like Anthony Santander reportedly looking for a five-year contract.

The Dodgers are still considered the favorite to sign Hernandez, but the Reds are clearly interested in the veteran.

