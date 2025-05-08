Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Taking Right Approach With Hunter Greene's Groin Injury

The Reds should be cautious with Hunter Greene.

Jeff Carr

May 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds got good news on Hunter Greene’s groin strain on Thursday. He's dealing with a grade one groin strain, which means it's a mild issue.

The Reds haven't placed Greene on the injured list, but they plan to over the next few days.

This is the right decision.

The Reds have hit the point in the season where a bunch of injuries took place at the same time. With Noelvi Marte likely out for multiple months, he joins Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jeimer Candelario, and Austin Hays on the IL. The pitchers currently on the IL are Rhett Lowder, Sam Moll, Wade Miley, Ian Gibaut, and Carson Spiers. 

Julian Aguiar and Brandon Williamson are out for the entire season as they recover from Tommy John surgery.

Greene agreed to leave the game on Wednesday as a precaution.

It would behoove Greene and the Reds if they put him on the 15 day injured list and let the strain heal completely. That would mean he could still be the starter for the opening game of the Cubs series on May 23. 

He would only miss two probable starts in that scenario.

Knowing the recent track record of the Reds and injuries, I think this is the best course of action. We shall see if they choose another path and how it fares.

