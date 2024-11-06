Inside The Reds

Reds Infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand Has Setback in Arizona Fall League, Hopeful to Play This Week

Encarnacion-Strand missed most of the season with a fractured right hand.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) grounds into a fielder’s choice in the second inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
In this story:

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a small setback with some scar tissue in his hand.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall shared the update with Nick Krall of MLB.com.

"Nothing serious, but he should be playing [this] week," Krall told Sheldon. "Hopefully, he’s continuing to move forward in his rehab progression.”

The Reds sent Encarnacion-Strand to the Arizona Fall League to get some live at-bats after missing most of the season due to a fractured right hand. He appeared in four games and was 7-for-14 with four walks in 19 plate appearances before suffering this setback.

You can read Sheldon's entire newsletter here.

