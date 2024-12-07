Inside The Reds

Reds Killer Willy Adames Leaves Division, Signs Mega Deal Elsewhere

Adames had an OPS of .889 against the Reds over 57 games.

Greg Kuffner

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) reacts to Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick’s (10) homer (1) on a fly ball to right field during the seventh inning of Game 3 of National League wild-card series against the New York Mets on Thursday October 3, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) reacts to Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick’s (10) homer (1) on a fly ball to right field during the seventh inning of Game 3 of National League wild-card series against the New York Mets on Thursday October 3, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Willy Adames has departed the National League Central, signing a blockbuster deal with the San Francisco Giants—a move that brings a collective sigh of relief to Reds fans everywhere.

Adames is a Reds killer, slashing .255/.327/.563 in 57 games against them. He has hit 19 home runs when facing the Reds, eight more than he has against any other team in Major League Baseball.

See the details of the deal below.

