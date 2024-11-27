Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Terry Francona Isn't Worried About Individual Accolades

Francona has won the Manager of the Year award three times.

New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona holds his jersey after an event to introduce the new manager at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
Reds manager Terry Francona joined MLB Network's Hot Stove last week and discussed his return to the dugout in Cincinnati.

Francona, a three-time Manager of the Year, prefers to focus on the team effort behind the recognition rather than discussing the individual honor.

"When I was in Cleveland, I had them take it out of my contract because when you're the manager, I think you're supposed to think of everyone but yourself," Francona told MLB Network. "You're a distant last. When you start talking about awards, it's an organizational award. You get your name on a trophy, which is really cool, but that is the extent of it. I think as a manager you have to look out for everyone else, and like I said, yourself, you're a distant last."

Francona took the Guardians to six postseason appearances from 2013-2023 and will look to take the Reds to the postseason in 2025.

You can watch Francona's full interview on MLB Network here. Watch the clip we're referring to below:

Greg Kuffner
