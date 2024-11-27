Reds Manager Terry Francona Isn't Worried About Individual Accolades
Reds manager Terry Francona joined MLB Network's Hot Stove last week and discussed his return to the dugout in Cincinnati.
Francona, a three-time Manager of the Year, prefers to focus on the team effort behind the recognition rather than discussing the individual honor.
"When I was in Cleveland, I had them take it out of my contract because when you're the manager, I think you're supposed to think of everyone but yourself," Francona told MLB Network. "You're a distant last. When you start talking about awards, it's an organizational award. You get your name on a trophy, which is really cool, but that is the extent of it. I think as a manager you have to look out for everyone else, and like I said, yourself, you're a distant last."
Francona took the Guardians to six postseason appearances from 2013-2023 and will look to take the Reds to the postseason in 2025.
You can watch Francona's full interview on MLB Network here. Watch the clip we're referring to below:
