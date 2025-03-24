Reds Manager Terry Francona Thrilled With Effort and Buy-In During Spring Training
CINCINNATI -- Reds manager Terry Francona is poised to get the most out of the 2025 Cincinnati Reds.
There's a lot of talent on this roster, but a big focus going into 2025 has been making this Reds team more intelligent, smarter on the base paths and better on defense.
"There's not been one morning where somebody is straggling in late [to a meeting]" Francona told Thom Brennaman. "It's been a really cooperative camp, and I appreciate that. We've asked a lot of these guys this Spring. There's been days where our workout's over and we haven't played the game yet, and I feel like we've had a good day because we accomplished what we wanted to."
A key thing that stands out about this Reds team is that they're not rebuilding. This team had expectations coming into 2024, but they just weren't ready to win.
It's much like who the Boston Red Sox were going into the 2004 season when Francona took over as manager. The Red Sox had a supremely talented roster the season prior, but they didn't rise to the occasion when it came to winning. Look no further than their eighth inning meltdown in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.
But the Red Sox didn't need a rebuild in 2004. They just needed a new voice. Francona was that new voice.
Just as he was in Boston, Francona is the new voice the Reds need going into 2025. The fact that the players are already buying in during Spring Training is positive momentum with Opening Day next Thursday.
You can watch Francona's conversation Brennaman below: