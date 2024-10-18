Reds Manager Terry Francona: Winning a Championship is "Why We're Here"
Reds manager Terry Francona joined the Jim Rome show on Monday and discussed why it was a good time to return to managing and if he feels the Reds have what it takes to win a championship.
"I can't sit here and tell you I was going to manage just to manage because that's not how I felt," Francona said. "It was going to have to be a situation that I was completely comfortable with because you're going to go through a ton of challenges, but going through them with people that I believe in and that I know will have my back...I get a big kick out of that."
When asked if he would have taken the job without believing the Reds had a chance to win a championship, Francona replied, "That's certainly why we are here. It kind of reminds me of Cleveland a few years ago. They're young. They burst onto the scene a couple of years ago and then regressed for a number of reasons. I think when you have a team this young, the hope is that you can make a difference."
"I'd like to think I could help make a difference," Francona added. "Be a part of turning this thing into a winner."
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast