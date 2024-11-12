Inside The Reds

Reds Matt McLain to Start at Third Base in Tuesday's Arizona Fall League Game

McLain has played second base, center field and now third base this fall.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) fields a groundball during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) fields a groundball during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Reds sent Matt McLain to the Arizona Fall League to face live pitching in a game setting, aiming to get him valuable at-bats after he missed the entire 2024 season. With McLain being a late addition to the roster, he knew he would have to play multiple positions to get his bat in the lineup.

McLain will play his third position of the fall on Tuesday, starting at third base. The 25-year-old has previously started at second base and center field.

The Glendale Desert Dogs are 15-12 and will face off against the Surprise Saguaros at 3:30 ET.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

