Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall Discusses Trading For Catcher Jose Trevino
The Reds traded Fernando Cruz and Alex Jackson to the Yankees for Jose Trevino to fill their backup catcher role on Friday night.
Trevino is known for his ability to frame pitches and for his elite glove behind the dish. Trading for him will give the Reds more chances to give Tyler Stephenson off days behind the plate, while keeping his bat in the lineup.
“It adds another element of versatility to this club that we think can really upgrade the pitching staff,” Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
The trade sparked mixed reactions among Reds fans online. While Cruz offers four more years of team control, he is 34 years old. Meanwhile, Trevino is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
“We felt there was some scarcity on the catching market,” Krall said. “The relief market, there’s more people to bolster your bullpen. … It was a tough thing to do, but we felt with the scarcity in the catching market, this is something we had to make, a trade out of the bullpen. If we can add a bullpen guy, that would be great.”
The Reds think they can replace Cruz's role in the bullpen and this trade greatly improves their defense, which has been an offseason priority.
You can read Sheldon's full article on the trade here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast