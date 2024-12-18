Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall Provides Update on Free Agency Moves and Possible Trades
It's still only December, but Reds fans are beginning to lose patience as the Reds have yet to acquire any offensive help this offseason after struggling mightily offensively in 2024.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall joined Tommy Thrall and Mark Sheldon on the Reds Hot Stove on Wednesday night to provide some updates on the offseason.
"We feel really good about where our pitching staff is," Krall said. "I think you can always add more pitching. You can always get better."
Krall said they've had a lot of conversations with teams to try to bolster their lineup.
"We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks just to try and bolster our position player group," Krall said. "Right now, we haven't gotten anything, and we haven't made a ton of progress at this point, but we've had a lot of conversations, and we know what the landscape looks like. It's just trying to figure out how to make a deal, whether it's a free agent or a trade that can help this club."
Krall went on to say the difficult part about trying to make a trade right now is that a lot of teams are looking for Major League help.
"From a trade market, a lot of teams are looking for Major League pieces for Major League pieces back," Krall said. "When you're doing that, I can make a trade and fill a hole, but when I fill a hole, I open up another one."
When reading between the lines, it feels like a reason the Reds have been linked to so many arms this offseason is so that if they were to trade a pitcher, they would be able to backfill that spot.
Tommy Thrall asked Krall about possibly dealing one of the pitchers.
"You've got eight guys in Ashcraft, Lowder, Lodolo, Abbott, Greene, Singer, Martinez, and Carson Spiers who have all made starts," Krall said. "You look at Spiers, Ashcraft, Lodolo, Greene, and Abbott. They all missed time with injuries. You know you're going to need more than five. If you get through the season with five starters, you're extremely lucky...when you look at that depth, is it depth or is it you need all these guys to get through a season?"
Krall was asked if they have any outfielders that they are zeroing in on.
"Yeah, they have to fit in the budget first, right," Krall said. "Are you looking for a one-year deal? Are you looking for multiple years? Are you way outside of our budget right now? With the trade market, it's just trying to match up on players."
It sounds like Krall and the front office are trying to get something done, but for now, Reds fans are going to have to stay patient.
Listen to the entire show here.
