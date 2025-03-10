Reds' Starter Andrew Abbott Scheduled to Make First Spring Training Start
Reds' starter Andrew Abbott, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is scheduled to make his first start of spring training this week, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
“It definitely feels good. I feel ready to go," Abbott told Sheldon. "I think it’s a smart way of doing it, not rushing into it. It’s getting everybody prepared, getting myself prepared and just keep hammering out in the training room to make sure I can bounce back and go three [innings] the next time -- and hopefully progress from there.”
Cincinnati was taking it easy with Abbott so that he can be healthy during the majority of the season.
“I think we have done it right with him," said Reds manager Terry Francona. "How stretched out he is, we don’t know yet. I think come August and September, we’ll be glad we did it.”
Abbott made 25 starts for the Reds in 2024 with an ERA of 3.72. Over the last two seasons, the left-hander has been one of the most consistent arms in the rotation.
Regardless of whether Abbott will be ready for the season opener, this is positive news.
You can read Mark Sheldon's full update here.
