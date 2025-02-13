Reds Starting Pitcher Nick Lodolo Enters Camp in the Best Shape of His Life
Reds starter Nick Lodolo has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons. The 27-year-old showed up for spring training in much better shape according to general manager Brad Meador.
Jim Day took notice of how good Nick Lodolo looks physically coming into spring training and Meador agreed.
"The guys are here early," Meador said on the Reds Hot Stove League show. "Everyone took their offseason seriously. Nick Lodolo looks strong. It's the best shape he's ever been in. I know everyone always says that, but he actually is. He came in, he did all his testing and beat personal records on everything."
The left-hander started 21 games for the Reds last season with a 4.76 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 115 1/3 innings pitched.
The Reds are not only hoping Lodolo bounces back from his struggles last season, but that he can stay healthy as well.
You can listen to the full Reds Hot Stove episode here.
