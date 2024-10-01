Inside The Reds

Reds Starting Pitcher Nick Martinez Named National League Pitcher of the Month

Martinez had a fantastic season for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez was named National League Pitcher of the Month for September.

Martinez threw 32 2/3 innings with an ERA of 0.83, a WHIP of 0.674, 30 strikeouts, and held opponents to a .161 batting average in September.

Martinez proved to be a fantastic signing for the Reds. He pitched 142 1/3 innings, his career high, with an ERA of 3.10.

The right-hander has a player option for the 2025 season that most would be surprised to see picked up. With the great season Martinez has had, it is likely he'll explore the free agent market.

Greg Kuffner
