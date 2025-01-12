Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Poised for Breakout Season with Reds in 2025
MLB.com's David Adler recently highlighted 10 players primed for breakout seasons in 2025, and topping the list was none other than Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
Adler thinks De La Cruz could have the type of breakout season that Bobby Witt Jr. had for the Royals in 2024.
"The parallels between Witt and Elly are easy," Adler wrote. "They're both electric young players taking over the game, and De La Cruz is following Witt's arc to superstardom."
"De La Cruz's first two seasons have been just like Witt's. The Reds shortstop burst onto the scene in 2023 as an incredible but raw talent who could make jaw-dropping plays on the baseball field, but the consistent production wasn't there yet. Then in 2024 he erupted with a 25-homer, 67-steal season that earned him his first career All-Star nod and a top-10 finish in the MVP race, just like Witt the year before."
Witt Jr. hit .332/.389/.588 with 88 extra-base hits and 31 stolen bases in 2024. If the young Reds' shortstop can be anywhere close to Witt's production last season, it would be a dream come true for Reds fans.
