Reds Veteran Wade Miley Excited About Return to Cincinnati, Bullish on 2025 Roster
The Reds signed left-handed pitcher Wade Miley to a minor-league deal last week. Miley spent 2020 and 2021 with the Reds before being released and signing with the Cubs.
He joined the Reds Hot Stove on Tuesday night to discuss his return to the Reds.
"I loved my time there where I was there (Cincinnati)," Miley said. "There is something about that central division that keeps me coming back. I am excited to get back in a Reds uniform and hopefully have an impact."
Having pitched for the Cubs and Brewers in recent seasons, Miley has had the opportunity to observe the Reds' emerging arms, including Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott.
"The talent is there, man. The Reds have been a good baseball team over a couple of years now. It just seems like they have found ways to lose over the late innings. There are a lot of really good arms there."
The 38-year-old is ready to do whatever he can to help this Reds team this season.
"Always team first. There is a reason I am still playing this game, trying to win a championship. And you can't do that without having 26 guys. You have to believe in each other, and you've got to want it and care...I am here to do whatever the team needs me to do."
Miley is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is shooting for a return sometime in May.
"It's been kind of frustrating. I am getting to a point now where I am throwing. The first eight months it was driving me nuts," he said. "It felt like retirement was knocking on the door. I'd have a good week and it would keep me motivated and then two bad weeks and ready to quit again. The last couple weeks have been good. I am looking forward to get back into a baseball setting."
Listen to the full interview here.
