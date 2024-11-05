Report: Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martinez Have 'Mutual Interest' in an Extension
The Reds offered Nick Martinez the $21.05 million qualifying offer on Monday. The veteran reacted to the news in a conversation with the Cincinnati Enquirer
“Now we have a decision to make on the qualifying offer,” Martinez told the Enquirer. “This is the first year I’ve pitched well enough to get the qualifying offer. I guess it’s a good problem to have.”
The Reds discussed a possible two-year extension with Martinez, but he wants to weigh his options. He's still open to signing a long-term deal with in Cincinnati.
“There’s mutual interest there for sure,” Martinez said.
Martinez, who turned 34 in August, wants to maximize his money and play for a winning team.
“I’m getting older, and it’s time to kind of maximize, right? And I want to win. That’s a high priority to me, to win a championship. Cincinnati, especially hiring Terry (Francona as manager), I think there’s a great chance.”
The right-hander was 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 42 games this season, including 16 starts. Martinez pitched a career-high 142 1/3 innings in 2024.
Read the full article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast