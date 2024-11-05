Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martinez Have 'Mutual Interest' in an Extension

Martinez had the best year of his career in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 20, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds offered Nick Martinez the $21.05 million qualifying offer on Monday. The veteran reacted to the news in a conversation with the Cincinnati Enquirer

“Now we have a decision to make on the qualifying offer,” Martinez told the Enquirer. “This is the first year I’ve pitched well enough to get the qualifying offer. I guess it’s a good problem to have.”

The Reds discussed a possible two-year extension with Martinez, but he wants to weigh his options. He's still open to signing a long-term deal with in Cincinnati.

“There’s mutual interest there for sure,” Martinez said.

Martinez, who turned 34 in August, wants to maximize his money and play for a winning team.

“I’m getting older, and it’s time to kind of maximize, right? And I want to win. That’s a high priority to me, to win a championship. Cincinnati, especially hiring Terry (Francona as manager), I think there’s a great chance.”

The right-hander was 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 42 games this season, including 16 starts. Martinez pitched a career-high 142 1/3 innings in 2024.

Read the full article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News