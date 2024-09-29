Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Expected to 'Aggressively Pursue' Offseason Trade for All-Star

Will the Reds pull off this deal?

James Rapien

Sep 12, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Amed Rosario (38) during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Amed Rosario (38) during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Will the Reds make a blockbuster trade this offseason? They're eyeing a familiar face according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"Gray, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract last winter, has a full no-trade clause, with the Cincinnati Reds expected to be among the teams aggressively pursuing him," Nightengale wrote.

He also added that the Cardinals plan on shopping Gray this offseason in an effort to reduce their payoll.

