Report: Cincinnati Reds Legend Pete Rose Has Died

Pete Rose played 24 seasons for the Reds, Phillies and Expos.

Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose in action against the New York Mets in baseball action at Shea Stadium in Queens New York July 7, 1986.
Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose in action against the New York Mets in baseball action at Shea Stadium in Queens New York July 7, 1986. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83 according to TMZ Sports.

Pete Rose played 24 seasons for the Reds, Phillies and Expos, tallying a Major League record 4,256 career hits.

Rose was a 17-time All-Star and three-time World Series Champion. He led Cincinnati to World Championships in 1975 and 1976. He was named National League MVP in 1973.

He was one of the greatest athletes ever and is a Reds legend.

