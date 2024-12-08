Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Seen as 'Real Threat' to Trade For Garrett Crochet

Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The Reds seem to have an influx of starting pitchers already on the roster, but according to Chris Costillo of MassLive.com, they are seen as a "real threat" to land Garrett Crochet from the White Sox.

Terry Francona joined the Hot Stove last week and discussed his approach when it comes to pitching.

"When you think you have enough pitching, go get more," Francona said.

It's noteworthy that we've gotten conflicting reports on whether the Reds are still interested in the Chicago left-hander.

Crochet had a 3.58 ERA over 32 games for the White Sox in 2024.

