Report: Cincinnati Reds Showing Interest in Free Agent Catcher James McCann

McCann had an OPS of .667 in 65 games for the Orioles in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 17, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) throws the ball during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Reds have shown interest in free agent James McCann for their backup catcher opening, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

McCann is a free agent this offseason after spending the last two seasons in Baltimore.

He has played in 920 career games over 11 seasons and has slashed .234/.279/.388. He is not necessarily known for his defensive prowess, either. In 2024, he ranked in the bottom half of the league in blocks, caught stealing, framing, and pop time.

The Reds need someone to fill the backup catcher role behind Tyler Stephenson.

