Report: Cincinnati Reds Still Hoping to Address Two Key Areas in Free Agency

Reds continue to search for upgrades

Jeff Carr

Reds president of baseball operations, Nick Krall, answers questions from the audience during a Reds on Radio affiliates luncheon at Great American Ballpark in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
Reds president of baseball operations, Nick Krall, answers questions from the audience during a Reds on Radio affiliates luncheon at Great American Ballpark in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
The Cincinnati Reds continue to search for improvements this offseason and have been reportedly active in two key markets.

According to ESPN, the Reds have been active in both the outfielder free agent market and the relief pitcher free agent market.

The thought around why some players have still not signed is due to the difference in what they are asking versus how teams value them. Players like Anthony Santander and third baseman Alex Bregman are reportedly looking for five year contracts.

Regardless, it's encouraging to know that the Reds are still looking on the free agent market.

Check out the article on ESPN (paywall) for more.

Jeff Carr
