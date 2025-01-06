Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Could Flip Gavin Lux to Yankees After Landing Him in Trade With Dodgers

This would be... odd.

James Rapien

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) reacts after hitting a double against the New York Yankees in the first inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) reacts after hitting a double against the New York Yankees in the first inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are trading for Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux.

The veteran is a two-time World Series Champion that could bring another proven bat to their lineup.

However, there's a chance Lux never plays for the Reds. Jim Bowden of MLB Network is reporting that Cincinnati could trade him to the New York Yankees.

"There is a chance that Lux gets spun to the Yankees so stay tuned," Bowden tweeted.

It would be surprising to see the Reds move Lux. They certainly like the versatility and experience he brings to their lineup.

UPDATE: Bowden clarified his report. The Reds plan to keep Lux and will use him at second base, third base and the outfield.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News