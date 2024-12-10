Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Pitcher Nick Lodolo is Throwing Again, Making Progress

Lodolo had a 4.76 ERA in 21 games in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) walks back to the dugout after being relieved in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
Nick Lodolo is throwing again and playing catch as a part of his progression program, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

Nick Lodolo endured a challenging 2024 season, landing on the injured list four separate times. His campaign ultimately came to an early end following a sprained left middle finger on his pitching hand, sustained during a game against the Pirates on August 22.

The left-hander had a 4.76 ERA over 21 starts in 2024, but the news that he is progressing in his rehab is fantastic news for Reds fans.

The Reds will need Lodolo to have a bounce-back season in 2025.

