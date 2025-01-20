Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Target in Free Agency to Sign With American League Contender

Not ideal.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Potential Reds free agent target Anthony Santander is officially off the board, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Santander is reportedly signing with the Blue Jays.

The switch-hitter hit .235 with 44 home runs in 2024.

The Reds search for an outfielder continues.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

