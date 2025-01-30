Taylor Rogers Should Be a Big Part of Cincinnati Reds Bullpen in 2025
The Reds added to their bullpen depth on Wednesday when they traded for Taylor Rogers of the Giants.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall met with reporters to discuss the deal.
"We had conversations over the past few weeks," Krall said. "Then this morning, it started going a little faster and we ended up making the deal."
Rogers is a productive left-handed reliever who relies on soft contact and good command. He had a 2.40 ERA in 50 innings with the Giants in 2024, and his average exit velocity was in the 91st percentile at 86.7 mph.
Krall said Rogers gives them more flexibility in the bullpen.
"He's another lefty in the bullpen and will take some of the pressure off of Sam (Moll) and Brent (Suter) and pitch backend innings," Krall said.
Could Rogers close games if needed?
"Yeah, he's done the role before," Krall said. "He is a little bit different than Alexis is, but he has done the role, there is some comfort there. Having more quality experience towards the backend is the most important thing."
Another key strength of Rogers is his ability to generate ground balls. In 2024, he posted an impressive 45.3% ground ball rate, a valuable asset when pitching in the hitter-friendly confines of Great American Ball Park.
With the addition of Rogers, the bullpen appears to have six locked-in spots: Alexis Díaz, Taylor Rogers, Tony Santillan, Sam Moll, Emilio Pagán, and Brent Suter, with Graham Ashcraft, Zach Maxwell, and Luis Mey possibly battling for the final openings.
"We've got some competition coming in for some of those last couple of options in the bullpen," Krall said. "We also have some non-roster guys that are going to come to camp, and who knows what they're going to do."
