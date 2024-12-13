Teoscar Hernandez Hoping to Re-Sign With Dodgers, Despite Interest From Reds and Other Teams
CINCINNATI — Veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is prioritizing the Dodgers in free agency according to Doug McKain.
Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 to go along with 33 home runs and 67 extra-base hits with the Dodgers in 2024. He helped them win the World Series. It sounds like he's hoping to sign a long-term deal with the Dodgers.
The 32-year-old would be a great fit in the Reds' outfield. McKain says the Reds have "checked in" on Hernandez.
The Phillies, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees have also expressed interest.
